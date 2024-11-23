Thousands enjoy spectacular Nantwich Christmas lights switch on

Thousands of people packed into Nantwich town square last night to enjoy the annual ‘Nantwich Christmas Light Switch-On’, writes Jonathan White.

Presenters from local community radio station The Cat compered the event, which was organised by Nantwich Town Council.

There was a live performance on stage from ‘Lauren G’, a tribute to American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, and her three-piece backing band.

Father Christmas also made a popular appearance and asked the audience whether they would be on the Naughty or Nice List this year!

Prior to the switch on at 7.10pm, Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock thanked Applewood Independent for sponsoring the town’s Christmas Tree for the tenth year running.

He also thanked Lauren G for her performance, The Cat radio for keeping everyone entertained, Nantwich Town Council staff for setting up displays, and to all attendees.

He finished by wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and all the best for a happy and healthy 2025.

A countdown followed before the Applewood Independent Christmas Tree and the town’s Christmas lights were turned on by dignitaries including David Pritchard (Applewood Independent), Cllr Bostock, Town Crier Devlin Hobson and singer Lauren G.

Refreshments were available from various outlets including the Nantwich Bookshop and Coffee Lounge.

St Mary’s Nantwich was open for visitors to view a dazzling display of more than 50 Christmas trees, each sponsored and decorated by local businesses and supporters, plus a five-metre-tall St Mary’s Nantwich Christmas tree decorated with 2,540 lights.

Nantwich Market was open late, providing a chance to shop for fresh produce, artisan goods, and holiday delicacies amidst the festive atmosphere.

There was also a festive outdoor market along Churchyardside by JDL Mini Markets with an array of stalls selling unique gifts, handmade crafts, and delicious seasonal treats.

