A Nantwich man is looking for support to help with his missions taking aid to families in war-torn Ukraine.

Carl Oakes has joined a number of charities as a driver taking vehicles over to the European country where millions have left their homes since the Russian invasion.

The charity he joined most recently was “Convoy 17”, which was mentioned by the Scottish First Minister in Parliament and highlighted in a BBC report.

Carl began volunteering to go to Ukraine earlier this year when he came across a Scottish charity called “Pickups for Peace”.

Formed in 2023, it is dedicated to supplying four-wheel drive vehicles and required aid to Ukraine.

He began raising funds to buy a vehicle and raised more than £2,300.

Then he took an existing truck to Ukraine in September, loaded with aid donated by Nantwich people.

Carl recalls: “The long journey started with me having to pick the truck up – located in Salisbury – this meant a long train journey down and a drive back to Nantwich!

“After a good clean and loaded with supplies I drove to Hull to catch the overnight ferry to the Port of Rotterdam.

“From there a journey through Holland, across northern Germany and down towards Poland, arriving in Wroclaw late in the evening and just as severe floods were hitting Europe, and particularly Poland.

“This is where other drivers as part of the convoy were meeting, more than 40 vehicles.”

The next morning the vehicles made the journey to the Ukrainian border, meeting up a few miles out to form into a long unbroken convoy.

After a lengthy queue to cross into Ukraine, the dash to the city of Lviv started at speed with a police escort.

Carl adds: “Bear in mind many of these vehicles including the one I was in, are painted in NATO green paint, this journey takes about an hour and we can’t stop for anything or anyone.

“That means pushing through red lights, breaking speed limits and ensuring the convoy stays together until it reaches its destination.

“The vehicles get parked up and are then formally handed over to the Lviv authorities and Ukrainian army the next day.”

After spending two nights in Ukraine, the volunteers took the slow journey home by bus, train and flight from Poland into Manchester.

“Five days before I left a missile attack took place on Lviv, killing an innocent mum and her three young daughters and leaving an injured husband and father totally distraught,” he says.

“If there was ever a reason for helping to support Ukraine, for me, that’s it.

“I was introduced to a guy in Birmingham who was willing to donate a truck to the cause but was unable to drive it due to ill health.

“I collected the truck a few months ago but it had several issues.

“Mollard Motors in Nantwich have been amazing, offering their time for free to fix all the problems and get the truck ready to go, complete with a new set of four off-road tyres donated by a resident in Nantwich.”

Carl is now planning his next trip, is appealing for help to raise further funds.

“This only serves one ultimate purpose – to save lives,” he adds.

“It is conservatively estimated that each truck saves on average 14 people.

“But speaking to Ukrainians involved in getting these vehicles to where they need to go, it’s clear that the number is much higher.

“The latest convoy I am on will see the charity hit the 500 vehicles milestone, delivered since Feb 2023.”

If you can support Carl, donate to his Justgiving page here