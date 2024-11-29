Richmond Village Nantwich to stage FREE Christmas Lunch

Richmond Village in Nantwich is once again laying on a FREE Christmas lunch for people in the community looking for companionship during the festive season.

The free meal will be held at the care village on St Joseph’s Way, Nantwich, on Friday December 13 from 12.30pm.

A Richmond Village spokesperson said: “Christmas is about togetherness, and at Richmond Villages Nantwich, we’re all about celebrating connection.

“Picture a cosy dining room filled with laughter, the smell of a delicious festive meal, and friendly faces eager to welcome you.

“Whether you’re new to the area or simply looking for some companionship this Christmas season, we’ve saved you a seat at our table.”

To book or for more information call 01270 629 080 or visit richmond-villages.com