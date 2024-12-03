“Landscapes to Surrealism” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

An exhibition called “Landscapes to Surrealism” by local artist Ray Perez has opened at Nantwich Museum and is due to run until Saturday February 15.

The exhibition has a penchant for strong colours employing a variety of techniques including water colour, gouache, oil, acrylic and coloured pencil to portray a wide variety of subjects from local landscapes to abstract and surrealism.

Ray said: “It is the colours, textures and shapes which interest me.

“My aspiration is, to get the viewer to look closely at my paintings, not just to pass by, then appreciate how things can be taken from a 3D view and placed into 2D view in the form of a painting.”

Ray trained as a graphic designer and has travelled widely, using the photographs he has taken to develop his artwork.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free unless otherwise indicated.

Contact Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or call 01270 627104.