Wear your festive knitwear for St Luke’s Christmas Jumper Day

St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice are looking for local businesses and community groups to wear their festive knitwear for Hospice care as part of Christmas Jumper Day.

Workplaces are encouraged to ‘Step into Christmas’ on Thursday December 12 by letting their staff wear their favourite seasonal jumpers.

Last year, more than 40 offices, factories and shops took part in the special day and this year St Luke’s are hoping to have 50 local businesses on board.

To get involved, sign up via St Luke’s website and get colleagues together for festive fun.

Once signed up, St Luke’s will provide all the fundraising games and activities to help raise funds for patient care.

Andy Bailey, St Luke’s Corporate Partnerships Manager, said: “Our annual Christmas Jumper Day is a great way to have a bit of fun with your work mates and raise much-needed funds for your local Hospice at the same time.

“It’s completely up to you when you want to do it if Thursday 12th December doesn’t suit, and we encourage you to be as creative as possible when it comes to your fundraising activities.”

St Luke’s suggest a donation of £2 per person on the day, which will help to continue the vital work of the Hospice heading into the New Year and beyond.

And the St Luke’s charity shop on Pepper Street in Nantwich will also have a colourful choice of jumpers to buy!

Sign up your workplace here: www.slhospice.co.uk/fundraising/corporate/christmas-jumper-day/