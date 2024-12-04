Stapeley pupil, aged 9, wins MP Christmas Card competition

A young Stapeley pupil has been chosen ahead of more than 270 entries to win MP Connor Naismith’s Christmas card competition.

Oliver Kostic, aged nine, a pupil at Stapeley Broad Lane primary school, will now see his design posted off to the Prime Minister as well as other MPs and dignitaries.

Mr Naismith will be visiting Stapeley Broad Lane tomorrow (December 5) to present Oliver with a certificate.

The MP said: “I’m really excited to announce the winner of my 2024 Christmas Card Competition.

“We received more than 270 entries from primary school students across Crewe and Nantwich with some fantastic artwork and it’s been so difficult to choose a winner.

“We’ve chosen four runners-up, who have received a certificate and will have their designs featured together inside the card.

“They are Karolina from St Mary’s, Crina from Pebble Brook, Ayla from Nantwich Primary and Amelia from Monks Coppenhall.

“Congratulations to all our runners-up and thank you so much for sending in your artwork.

“The winning designer of my 2024 Christmas card, to be delivered to the Prime Minister, as well as MPs, Councillors, schools and organisations across Crewe and Nantwich, is Oliver Kostic from Stapeley Broad Lane.

“Huge congratulations to Oliver and thank you so much for designing my card.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who entered and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas.”