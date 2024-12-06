5 hours ago
Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council seeks six top bosses
11 hours ago
Volunteers needed for annual Battle of Nantwich re-enactment
1 day ago
Councillor appeals for help after Wybunbury home burgled
1 day ago
Nantwich carers spread festive joy with Christmas calendar
2 days ago
Plan for 18 homes on Doddington Estate near Nantwich approved
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich sparkles at second annual Christmas Tree Festival

in Charity events / Community Events / What's On & Reviews December 6, 2024
Visitors enjoy viewing the Christmas trees inside St Mary's Nantwich (1) (1)

The heart of Nantwich was aglow with festive cheer when St Mary’s Nantwich hosted the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The event supports and raises vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

It transformed the historic church into a winter wonderland, drawing hundreds of visitors to marvel at more than 50 dazzling Christmas trees.

Each tree, measuring 4 or 6 feet, was beautifully decorated by local businesses and supporters, showcasing the community’s creativity and holiday spirit.

At the centre of the display stood the majestic St Mary’s Nantwich Christmas tree, a 16ft-tall showstopper adorned with more than 2,500 twinkling lights, capturing the imagination of all who attended.

tree festival st mary's

The 4ft and 6ft trees were supplied by Nantwich Christmas Tree Farm and the 16ft tree by Crewe Road Nurseries.

Richard Potter Timber supplied and setup the boards to display the trees in the North and South Aisles.

The festival kicked off with a sold-out launch event featuring Mark Daniels and his critically acclaimed Ultimate Bublé at Christmas.

Daniels’ smooth vocals and holiday classics set the perfect tone for the weekend, leaving attendees in high spirits.

Visitor Andrew Feltham views one of the Christmas trees (1)

There was also a festive cinema with families and film lovers gathering to enjoy two holiday favourites: Home Alone in the afternoon and Miracle on 34th Street in the evening.

The Christmas Tree Festival not only celebrated the magic of the season but also served a greater purpose, raising vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Organisers hailed the festival a resounding success.

(Words and images by Jonathan White)

Christmas trees in the North Aisle (1)

Christmas trees in the Chancel (1) (1)

Knitted figures on the Richmond Village Nantwich tree (1)

Aerial view of tree festival

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.