Nantwich sparkles at second annual Christmas Tree Festival

The heart of Nantwich was aglow with festive cheer when St Mary’s Nantwich hosted the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The event supports and raises vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

It transformed the historic church into a winter wonderland, drawing hundreds of visitors to marvel at more than 50 dazzling Christmas trees.

Each tree, measuring 4 or 6 feet, was beautifully decorated by local businesses and supporters, showcasing the community’s creativity and holiday spirit.

At the centre of the display stood the majestic St Mary’s Nantwich Christmas tree, a 16ft-tall showstopper adorned with more than 2,500 twinkling lights, capturing the imagination of all who attended.

The 4ft and 6ft trees were supplied by Nantwich Christmas Tree Farm and the 16ft tree by Crewe Road Nurseries.

Richard Potter Timber supplied and setup the boards to display the trees in the North and South Aisles.

The festival kicked off with a sold-out launch event featuring Mark Daniels and his critically acclaimed Ultimate Bublé at Christmas.

Daniels’ smooth vocals and holiday classics set the perfect tone for the weekend, leaving attendees in high spirits.

There was also a festive cinema with families and film lovers gathering to enjoy two holiday favourites: Home Alone in the afternoon and Miracle on 34th Street in the evening.

The Christmas Tree Festival not only celebrated the magic of the season but also served a greater purpose, raising vital funds for St Luke’s Hospice.

Organisers hailed the festival a resounding success.

(Words and images by Jonathan White)