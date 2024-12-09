New ‘Men Walking and Talking’ group launches in Nantwich

A new community initiative aimed at promoting men’s mental health and physical wellbeing is launching in Nantwich.

The group, part of the national ‘Men Walking and Talking’ network, will hold its first walk on Wednesday December 18 at 6.30pm from the Nantwich War Memorial in the town centre.

The aim is to find someone who will be keen to set up the walk on a weekly basis.

Organised by Dave Carter (pictured), a director from the national organisation, the group will provide men aged 18 and over a chance to engage in supportive conversation while enjoying a leisurely one-hour walk.

The sessions are free with no sign up, just turn up, walk and talk.

Dave Carter, who has helped establish the group locally, said: “The aim of this group is to create a safe and welcoming space for men to come together, talk, and support one another.

“Walking side by side can make it easier for men to open up about challenges they may be facing, and the added benefit of physical exercise is great for both the mind and body.

“We’re looking forward to building a strong community here in Nantwich.”

The initiative is part of a national effort that includes more than 25 similar groups across the UK, each focused on reducing stigma around men’s mental health while fostering camaraderie and personal growth.

For more information about the Nantwich group, visit this Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/share/18gmC7mJmF/

To learn more about the national organisation, visit www.menwalkingandtalking.co.uk

(Story by Jonathan White)