Nantwich Town councillor nominated for national honour

in Human Interest / News / Politics December 13, 2024
councillor Anna Burton, Nantwich North and West, Lab (1)

A Nantwich Town councillor has been shortlisted for a national award for the community work she has done over the past few years.

Cllr Anna Burton is just one of five town councillors across the UK in the running for the “Councillor of the Year” honour in the Star Council Awards.

The awards are run by the National Association of Local Councils (NALC).

Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock hailed Cllr Burton’s work at the town council meeting last night (December 12).

He said: “These awards recognise the vibrant spirit of town and parish councils.

“This year’s finalists have set themselves apart, and we must congratulate Cllr Burton for being shortlisted – just one of five in the UK.”

Cllr Burton, Labour councillor for Nantwich North and West, has spearheaded a number of community projects, the biggest of which has been the transformation of the former Guy Harvey Youth Club.

Over the past 18 months, she has led the Nantwich Youth and Community Centre (NYCC) project.

The club was officially opened last month and dozens of youngsters have been enjoying a safe space which includes a cinema, games area, outdoor areas, kitchen facilities and more.

Cllr Keith Stevens, NALC chair, said: “Each finalist represents a shining example of the dedication and passion that drives the parish and town council sector.

“From championing sustainability and tackling climate change to fostering youth engagement and innovative community services, these finalists demonstrate the power of local leadership to make a tangible difference.

“Congratulations to all the finalists. Your remarkable achievements reflect your unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Being a finalist is no small feat. It is a testament to your dedication and impact on your communities.

“We proudly celebrate your success and look forward to honouring your incredible contributions at the awards ceremony.”

The winners will be announced at NALC’s parliamentary reception on February 25, hosted at the House of Lords.

