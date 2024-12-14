Man, 31, arrested on suspicion of arson after Nantwich blaze

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the apartment blaze in Nantwich earlier today.

As we reported earlier, families had to be evacuated as flames raged through the second storey apartment on Laurel Hill, off Reaseheath Way, at around 8.45am today.

Now police have confirmed that a local man has been arrested.

In a statement, they said: “At 8.43am this morning, officers were notified by Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at an apartment block on Laurel Hill, Henhull, near to Nantwich.

“It was reported that the fire had started in one of the flats and, as a precaution, residents of the building were evacuated whilst crews dealt with the fire – which was soon brought under control.

“Following this, a 31-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“He remains in custody at this time and is assisting officers with their investigation.”

Some people were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation but it’s not believed anyone was seriously injured in the incident.