Nantwich and Crewe homes light up for Christmas in festive display

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas across the Nantwich and Crewe areas, writes Jonathan White.

Residents are dazzling their neighbourhoods with over-the-top festive decorations that would make Santa proud.

From glowing reindeer to inflatable Santas and synchronized light shows, locals are spreading Christmas cheer one light bulb at a time.

In Nantwich, Sycamore Close has once again cemented its reputation as a yuletide hotspot with one house turning the cul-de-sac into a winter light fantastic.

Nearby Volunteer Fields is a close contender, showcasing a mix of classic white lights and bold, colourful displays.

Complimenting these are the decorations in the town centre, courtesy of Nantwich Town Council.

The glowing trees and twinkling streetlights have transformed the heart of Nantwich into a festive haven.

In Wistaston, Shelley Drive and Westfield Drive are full of charming decorations, with the latter featuring a family of gnomes that have become a local celebrity of sorts.

A highlight is the three-storey “Home Alone” house on Wistaston Brook.

Adorned with dozens of white lights, this standout property has become a must-see destination for light enthusiasts.

The whole estate, formerly Witters Field, is an unmissable sight and perfect for an evening drive filled with Christmas spirit.

In Shavington, the festivities have taken on a twist with the Shavington Advent Window Trail.

An incredible 103 homes have joined this creative community effort, with their Christmas-themed window displays until Christmas Eve.

On Burlea Drive, homeowners have pulled out all the stops with festive lights that rival any Christmas card scene.

In Crewe, the holiday spirit shines bright on streets like Alton Street, Carlisle Street, Dane Bank Avenue, Jesmond Crescent, and Underwood Lane, where homes decked in spectacular displays draw admiring crowds.

Verdin Court adds its own festive flair, but special recognition goes to a house on Rope Bank Avenue.

This charitable Christmas home, covered in dazzling lights, raises funds for Children with Cancer UK.

A visit here isn’t just a treat for the eyes but also an opportunity to support a noble cause.

Meanwhile, Crewe Town Council’s Christmas trees and lights lend a magical glow to the town centre, creating a perfect backdrop for holiday shopping and family strolls.

See more photos here https://www.flickr.com/photos/185543157@N07/albums/72177720322572254/