Pre-Christmas guided walk set for Acton

Residents and visitors can take part in a festive pre-Christmas stroll at the next St Mary’s Acton ‘Tea at the Tower’ Guided Walk on Sunday December 22.

The walk begins at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane at 2pm. Participants are encouraged to arrive by 1.45pm to allow time to gather.

The circular route, just under two miles, is suitable for walkers of all abilities and is perfect for a relaxed afternoon outing.

People are advised to wear stout outdoor shoes or walking boots, as the terrain may be uneven and muddy in places.

Dogs on leads are warmly welcomed to join in the fun.

Car parking is available in the Acton village car park on Chester Road CW5 8LF.

After the walk attendees can enjoy cake and a hot drink at the ‘Tea at the Tower’ weekly community café.

Hosted by church volunteers, the café will be open from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Though there’s no set charge, donations are appreciated to support the church’s community efforts.

(words and pic by Jonathan White)