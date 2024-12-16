10 hours ago
Nantwich Christmas shop windows enchanting shoppers

December 16, 2024
Chrissies on Hospital Street - window displays

Nantwich traders have helped transform the town into a festive wonderland with their Christmas window displays, writes Jonathan White.

The town’s shops have crafted magical shopfronts to entice visitors with displays featuring Father Christmas, festive wreaths, cascades of twinkling lights and snowy street scenes.

Nantwich Book Shop & Coffee Lounge windows showcase artwork inspired by classic Christmas stories.

On one side, Raymond Briggs’ beloved The Snowman is depicted alongside the Snowdog and young boy Billy; and the other features Dr Seuss’ The Grinch with his faithful dog Max, surrounded by a selection of Christmas-themed books.

Nantwich Town Council have also worked their magic with fantastic lights, decorations and fir trees in the town’s streets, Town Square, Market Hall, and Civic Hall.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to shop locally and support the town’s businesses this Christmas.

With their decorated windows and warm welcomes, Nantwich’s traders offer a shopping experience as unique as their displays.

Whether you’re seeking gifts or simply looking to soak in the holiday spirit, Nantwich’s high street promises a festive outing to remember.

