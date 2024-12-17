Full steam ahead for Nantwich community railway project

A Nantwich Miniature Railway Group has completed a new track extension after gaining support from local students and Transport for Wales.

The railway has been extended at Nantwich Methodist Church on Hospital Street and is a popular attraction for local families.

It received backing from TfW’s sustainable impact programme which aims to benefit community schemes.

The project was also supported by students at the Crewe Engineering and Design UTC who have helped with the manufacture of the track.

The Miniature Railway is run by members of the church in association with the Friends of the Nantwich Signal Box Ltd.

The church also runs a children’s club called ‘Drop N Shop’, running a free to ride steam train and raising in excess of £20,000 for children’s charities over the last decade.

Eddie George, from Friends of the Nantwich Signal Box, who run the Nantwich Miniature Railway, said: “We are very grateful to TfW for their support that has helped us complete the first phase of the planned track extension and also enabled us to deliver our first development of designing a track curve allowing us to join the two existing tracks.

“We hope to expand our activities to include a scale model signal box of the old Nantwich Signal Box with the help of the students at the UTC Crewe who have already helped with the manufacture of the track.”

TfW Heritage and Sustainable Impact Manager Dr Louise Moon said: “It was fantastic to see first hand the difference TfW support has made to a fantastic project at the heart of the community in Nantwich which raises vital funds for children charities and to see organisations coming together to support such projects.”

Steven Fergusson, Deputy Principal at Crewe UTC, added: “Students have really enjoyed working on this project, allowing them to complete real-life engineering and design tasks is an important part of our curriculum working for our industry and community partners.

“This provides students with real world experience of working with employers, boosts their CV, and contextualises and legitimises the engineering learning in the classroom, making them graduate from UTC ‘industry ready’.”

(Pic left to right: Steven Fergusson, Deputy Principal at Crewe UTC, TfW Heritage and Sustainable Impact Manager, Dr Louise Moon, Paul Durant and Eddie George, Friends of Nantwich Signal Box)