Nantwich Museum to stage January Civil War Talks

Nantwich Museum have launched four Civil War talks for January 2025, which will all take place in the Museum’s Millennium Gallery.

They start on Thursday January 9th at 7pm with “Communication and Propaganda in the English Civil War” by Helen Cooke.

The Civil War was the catalyst for new publications to emerge and communication channels to be expanded and exploited. Helen will explore the background and consequences of this revolution including the impact on Nantwich.

On Thursday January 16th at 7pm is “Nantwich Surrounded: A Walled Garrison Town” when Brian Cole will explore the why, where, how, and effectiveness of Nantwich’s town defences during the English Civil War.

On Thursday January 23rd at 7pm is “1644: The Battle of Nantwich”, a talk by Keith Lawrence which reviews the build-up to the Battle of Nantwich and places the fight within the modern landscape.

And on Thursday January 30th at 7pm is “Civil War Battle Scars at St Mary’s, Nantwich” by Keith Lawrence.

St Mary’s Church stands testament to the damage caused when a musket ball hits sandstone.

Keith will reveal more in this talk and a musket, shot and impact scar models will be available to handle.

The talks all cost £6 (£5 museum members), children free. All talks are bookable online via https://nantwichmuseum.org.uk/events-2/

Alternatively, call in to the Museum between 10am – and 4pm on Tuesday – Saturday or phone 01270 627104.