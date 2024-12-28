New Year’s Day walk in Nantwich to boost men’s mental health

Men in Nantwich are invited to kick off the New Year with a weekly walk designed to support mental health and wellbeing.

The next “Men Walking and Talking” group walk will take place this Wednesday New Year’s Day at 2pm, starting at the Nantwich War Memorial.

The initiative, part of the national “Men Walking and Talking” network, offers men aged 18 and over a chance to engage in open, supportive conversations while enjoying light exercise in a relaxed atmosphere.

The walk, which lasts 90 minutes, is free and operates on a drop-in basis so no sign-up is required.

Participants can simply turn up, walk, and talk.

The group’s mission is to reduce the stigma surrounding men’s mental health by providing a safe and welcoming space for men to connect.

With more than 25 similar groups nationwide, the organisation aims to make a positive impact on mental health across the UK.

Organiser Gary May said: “This is about getting men out into the fresh air, moving their bodies, and having conversations that matter.

“Whether you’re looking for support or just want to meet new people, you’ll be welcomed.”

For more information, join the ‘Nantwich Men Talking & Walking’ Facebook group here

(Story by Jonathan White)