“Walking and Talking” men’s group in Nantwich in 2025

The first walk of the Nantwich ‘Men Walking and Talking’ group in 2025 took place on New Year’s Day, writes Jonathan White.

The group aims to bring local men together for a community initiative aimed at improving mental health and physical wellbeing.

A number of men gathered at Nantwich War Memorial add enjoyed an 1.5 hour-long walk and supportive conversations in a relaxed setting.

The group, which operates on a drop-in basis, invites men aged 18 and over to just show up, walk, and talk. There is no sign-up or fees required.

The Nantwich group is part of the nationwide “Men Walking and Talking” organisation, a network of more than 25 similar initiatives across the UK dedicated to reducing the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

The weekly walks, held every Monday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, provide a chance for men to connect, share experiences, and offer mutual support.

Organisers hope the group will become a vital resource for the Nantwich community.

Nantwich organiser Gary May said: “Men often suffer in silence when it comes to their mental health.

“We want to change that by creating a safe, welcoming environment where men feel comfortable talking about their struggles and triumphs.”

For more information, visit the national organisation’s website at www.menwalkingandtalking.co.uk or join the local Facebook group.

The next walk will take place tomorrow (Monday January 6) at 6:30pm at the Nantwich War Memorial.

All men aged 18 and over are encouraged to attend.