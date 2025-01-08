More than 1,750 people arrested in Cheshire in December operation

Cheshire Police arrested 1,752 people – including more than 220 in Crewe & Nantwich – in their Christmas crackdown on criminals.

Arrests were made for offences including assault, drink or drug driving, theft and criminal damage.

The Force’s operation throughout December saw officers targeting anti-social behaviour, violence against women and girls, domestic abuse and drink and drug driving with a focus on night-time economy hotspot areas like Nantwich.

Officers stopped many drivers as part of a crackdown on drink and drug driving, which resulted in 224 people arrested for these offences.

Chief Inspector Jamie Lewis, lead for the Force’s festive operation, said: “Throughout December we urged the public to think before they act, or face action from officers.

“And while the majority of people enjoyed their Christmas safely and responsibly, there were still far too many people who ignored our warning and chose to commit crime regardless.

“I hope the visibility of our officers – and the action taken against those who tried to spoil it for others – will have reassured our communities that we were working hard to keep them safe over the Christmas period.

“Our efforts to keep people safe and keep criminals off our streets doesn’t end with Christmas.

“We will continue working hard to make sure anyone who believes they are above the law face the consequences of their actions – all year round.

“I also want to say a massive thank you to all the officers, staff and volunteers who worked really hard over the Christmas period – some missing spending time with their own families – to keep the people of Cheshire safe.”

If you have been a victim of crime, report it via 101 or contact police via www.cheshire.police.uk