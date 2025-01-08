Village pub near Nantwich set to re-open in summer 2025

A popular village pub near Nantwich is set to re-open this summer, bosses have confirmed.

The Olde Barbridge Inn, in Barbridge, was closed last September when the previous landlord James Perrins left after more than a decade.

The pub is a popular venue for boaters as it sits next to the Shropshire Union Canal, as well as villagers and other visitors.

Now owners Punch Pubs & Co have confirmed “exciting plans” for the venue which they say they will open again in the summer.

A licence application has been submitted to Cheshire East Council to transfer the licence back into the company’s name.

A spokesperson for Punch Pubs & Co told Nantwich News: “The Olde Barbridge Inn remains a vital part of our portfolio, and we know its importance in the community.

“For us to invest and reopen the pub as soon as possible, we need to transfer the premises license into Punch’s name, and we are in the process of doing this.

“We have exciting plans for the future and our aim is to re-open in time to welcome guests back through the doors this summer.

“We look forward to sharing more detail with the community about their local pub in the near future.”

The premises licence application covers live music, recorded music, and sale of alcohol.

– For the sale of alcohol (on and off sales) Sunday to Wednesday from 10am until 12am and Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 1am the following morning.

– For live music, recorded music and activities similar to live/recorded music Sunday to Wednesday from 10am until 11pm and Thursday to Saturday from 10am until 12am.

– For late night refreshment Sunday to Wednesday from 11pm until 1am the following morning and Thursday to Saturday from 11pm until 2am the following morning.

– Opening hours of the premises to be Sunday to Wednesday from 9am until 1am the following morning and Thursday to Saturday from 9am until 2am the following morning.

– For all the above, on statutory bank holiday weekend periods (Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday) and for the Thursday before Good Friday and for Christmas Eve, the time will be extended by one hour beyond times.

– On St David’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, St George’s Day and St Andrew’s Day, the finish time will be extended by one hour, with seven days notice and agreement with the police.

– On occasions of local, national or international significance or for charitable events, the finish time will be extended by one hour, with seven days notice and agreement with the police.

Members if the public are able to air their views on the application in writing before January 15.

Write to The Licensing Section, Cheshire East Council, Delamere House, Delamere Street, Crewe, CW1 2LL, or by email to [email protected]