Nantwich Town Council backs memorial bench for tragic Jonty

Town councillors have backed plans to place a memorial bench on Mill Island in memory of tragic Nantwich teenager Jonty Evans.

The idea was put forward by Cllr Kim Jamson who said she had discussed the project with the 16-year-old’s family.

Jonty was found dead in the River Weaver on Mill Island back in September after disappeared 48 hours earlier.

Cllr Jamson said it would be a bench of “reflection and remembrance” for Jonty.

She told Nantwich Town Council: “I walk across Jonty’s bridge most days and the suffering of his family and friends is palpable.

“I think a special place to sit and remember with a plaque may help.

“I have contacted the family and they are happy for us to proceed with this.”

Cllr Jamson added that volunteers with Sustainable Nantwich would also create a ‘garden’ around the bench if Jonty’s family approved.

Town Council clerk Samantha Roberts said: “We’ve spoken to our facilities manager about suitable locations and costings for this.

“The cost would be £400 for the bench and £50 for the plaque. There would be a small cost for the concrete base, but there are two locations we could use which already have such a base.”

The council is looking at the area known as “the beach” on Mill Island, so it would be away from the flooded areas.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Jonty.

Despite appeals for information and the release of CCTV images, the investigation has not been concluded as to how Jonty died.