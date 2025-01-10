A Nantwich hairdressing salon is launching a campaign to reward kind-hearted people in the town as it marks a milestone anniversary.

Hospital Street landmark Steven Burgin Hairdressing has unveiled its ‘Community Heroes’ award scheme recognising local people who go the extra mile to support the community.

The salon marks its 25th anniversary this year and the campaign will be one of a series of events to celebrate its roots in Nantwich.

It’s planning charity fundraisers, hair demonstrations and style tips on social media as well as a salon make-over to celebrate the anniversary.

It began the year by rewarding team members. An ‘Employee of the Year’ ceremony was staged at Rookery Hall with stylist Carys Bowen, 18, taking the prize scissors and champagne.

Owner Steven Burgin said: “In the salon we hear so much about the kindness of others making Nantwich such a special place to live and work.

“We want to harness all that loveliness and reward kind-hearted people. Let’s hear about those wonderful souls who put others before themselves.”

Nantwich people are asked to nominate the local heroes they know for a free make-over in the salon.

Steve, a hairdresser for more than 40 years, added: “We have been at the heart of the Nantwich community for 25 years and have seen many new salons open.

“It’s a competitive market but we love what we do and making our clients feel good about the way they look. Our salon ethos has helped us stand the test of time.

“We also like to give back. We ran a similar community heroes scheme back in the pandemic and heard many heart-warming stories.

“Our 25th anniversary is the perfect time for us to give back again.”

The salon regularly raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support, WaterAid and The Little Princess Trust which provides free wigs to youngsters who have lost their hair through cancer treatment.

To nominate a friend, neighbour or family member for a Community Heroes treat in the salon, email full details of how they go the extra mile to [email protected]