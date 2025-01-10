“Vision for Nantwich” project ditched in favour of new car park

Ambitious plans to turn a derelict piece of land next to River Weaver into a hotel, restaurants and apartments have been ditched in favour of a new car park.

Investors behind the “Vision for Nantwich” project had targeted the former derelict land off St Anne’s Lane for the initial scheme.

As revealed by Nantwich News, plans for the land – site of the town’s former gasworks – were submitted back in 2019 and outline permission approved by Cheshire East Council.

But since then Covid caused delays and rising costs means the project is no longer viable.

The team behind the scheme confirmed today they will instead be building a new wide bay car park, which will be barrier controlled.

Cllr Anna Burton told town councillors last night (January 9): “The St Anne’s Lane project is not going ahead because of the cost of building, it has become unobtainable.

“They do plan to create a car park which I think local residents would be happy about.

“It’s a car crash of a site at the moment and a new car park is a good option.

“They’ve had to start again with all the necessary reports for the council so they can get planning permission.”

The original plan had been for a riverfront hotel, 31 apartments, restaurants and boutique businesses, along with associated parking.

The scheme was to be delivered by Vison for Nantwich Limited – run by brothers Mark, John and Paul Schofield – who first revealed plans for the site in November 2015 and bought the land off CEC in February 2017.

Paul Schofield told Nantwich News today: “Yes the reason for abandoning the original plan was because of cost.

“The council identified a need for more parking in Nantwich hence why we are putting planning in for a wide bay car park which Nantwich doesn’t have.

“It will be barrier controlled with APNR all solar powered. The plans will hopefully be submitted next week.”