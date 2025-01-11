Memorial bench for scrap metal man “Flash” close to being finished

A memorial bench in honour of Nantwich scrap metal man “Flash” Meakin is close to being unveiled, councillors were told.

Nantwich Town Council said a local welder is currently putting the finishing touches to the bench which will placed on Mill Island, close to Queen’s Drive side.

Councillors were told the welder is sourcing the right scrap metal to make the seat part, as the main frame for the bench has been completed.

“The seat will a resin with scrap metal, using the sort that Flash used to collect around town,” said deputy clerk Sheryl Birtles.

“It’s now in the final stages and should be collected very soon so we can place it for the public to see.”

The well-known scrap metal collector died in April 2023 aged 81.

Flash was known for walking the town’s streets for more than 50 years with his famous handcart, making a living by collecting people’s unwanted scrap metal and selling it on.

Thousands lined the streets for his funeral and many residents had called for some kind of memorial structure to be erected in the town in his name.

Some money was raised for the bench through Crowdfunding, with other funding from the council.

Cllr Arthur Moran, of Nantwich Town Council, described Flash as “an icon” for Nantwich.