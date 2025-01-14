Shavington rising star Violet to represent GB in ice hockey

A young Shavington girl is making waves in the sport of ice hockey after being selected in England’s U13s squad.

Violet Lennon, 11, pulled on her first jersey to represent her country at a tournament in France last year.

Now she’s been selected to compete in the world’s largest junior ice hockey tournament in Quebec, Canada.

It cements her position as one of the top two ice hockey netminders in her age group nationwide.

Violet trains regularly at Shavington and Nantwich Leisure Centres, and takes part in the Everybody Aspiring Athlete programme designed to support local sports talent in achieving excellence.

She said: “Being part of Everybody’s programme, with access to gyms and swimming pools, has helped me improve my overall fitness.

“I love the gym, but it’s been hard to find one where I can train because of my age.

“This programme has given me a competitive edge.”

Violet’s ambitions are as inspiring as her achievements.

She is determined to represent her country every year, with the ultimate goal of joining Team GB and competing at the highest levels of international hockey.

Amy Stonehewer, a personal trainer at Shavington Leisure Centre, has been instrumental in Violet’s training.

Amy said: “Her dedication and hard work reflect her strong character and exceptional talent.

“Violet is a joy to coach – her energy and enthusiasm light up every session.

“We are incredibly proud of her achievements and excited to see what her future holds!”

The Everybody Aspiring Athlete programme supports local sportspeople in their pursuit of excellence.

Visit below to find out more about Everybody Health and Leisure’s Aspiring Athlete programme www.everybody.org.uk/membership-packages/everybody-aspiring-athlete/