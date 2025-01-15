Bosses of Nag’s Head in Haughton announce it is to close

A picturesque country pub near Nantwich is to close, its owners said today.

Bosses at The Nag’s Head in Haughton, Bunbury, said today the current economic climate presided over by successive Governments have “beaten nails into our coffin”.

The venue was bought by Market Operations Ltd in 2022 and had made the Good Food Guide just a year later after it was refurbished and reopened.

In just 12 months the grade II listed building had been transformed into a “wonderful utopia”, according to the Good Food Guide.

Owners Jenny Thompson and Nick Johnson – who also run Alty Market in Altrincham, the Mackie Mayor Manchester, and Picturedrome Macclesfield – wanted to turn the venue into one of the UK’s best pubs within three years.

But that dream looks set to end with today’s announcement made on Facebook.

They said: “We’re sorry. We gave it our best shot but, sadly, we have to announce the closure of the Nag’s Head.

“We’ve spent the last three years since we bought the pub trying to craft it into a thriving, beautiful place with a proud national reputation at the heat of a local community.

“Truth is the current economic woes fuelled by government policy are against us.

“The last government dealt our industry cruel blows, the current government have unrepentantly beaten the nails into our coffin when we can least afford it.

“National insurance hikes for employers, further increases in the minimum wage – totalling 37% over the last three years, the reduction of business rates relief – up by 35%.

“Add to that inherited interest rates – 300% up, utility costs – 300% up, cost of ingredients 200% up – you don’t have to be a maths genius to work it out.

“At the other end we’ve had the continued impact of the cost of living on people’s pockets which prioritises necessity over desire.

“Put it all together and it’s the perfect storm. How can anyone possibly grow and invest as the government expects (as we have done continually for the last decade) in this climate? It affects us and everyone in our industry.”

They praised their regular locals and loyal families who have supported them since re-opening in 2022.

“We will miss you as you will miss us. Thank you all the people who travelled from far and wide to see what all the fuss was about.

“Thank you all our talented staff who we are forced to let go.

“We will continue to deliver our vision for a cultured society, delivered through tables of food sourced regionally, cooked by independent kitchens, craft British beer’s good wine, great music, wrapped in an atmosphere that warms the cockles of your heart.

“Shared experience that reminds you of what it is to be an analogue human and not a frustrated binary digit.

“Alty Market, Mackie Mayor and Picturedome live on and if you miss us, you can find our soul and our spirit there. For now, it’s goodbye from the Nag’s Head.”