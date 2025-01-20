Wistaston Singers seek new voices for upcoming term

The Wistaston Singers mixed community choir are welcoming new members as they begin a new term of performances, writes Jonathan White.

The choir is keen to recruit more men to balance out their 60-member ensemble, which ranges in age from the 20s to the 80s.

The choir’s repertoire features everything from musical theatre classics and timeless hits by The Beatles and Queen to the works of Mozart.

All pieces are also taught by rote, ensuring inclusivity for singers with varying levels of experience.

Clare Shackleton, from Wistaston Singers, said: “We are a welcoming and friendly community choir singing a wide range of music.

“We are always looking to recruit men, especially if they have sung in a choir before.”

The Wistaston Singers are inviting people to try a free session on Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Gainsborough Primary School on Belgrave Road, Crewe.

To learn more about joining or to get a glimpse of their musical adventures, search for Wistaston Singers on Facebook or visit their group page at Wistaston Singers Facebook Group.