£21 million for Cheshire East to fix our pothole-plagued roads

More than £21 million is to be given to Cheshire East Council to fix the borough’s pothole-ridden roads.

The money is part of a £1.6 billion package of funding from the Government to local authorities around the country.

Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has welcomed the money and the Government’s pledge to “clamp down” on disruptive street works.

The news comes as Nantwich once again was gripped by traffic chaos this week due to a number of road works allowed to take place at the same time.

In total, CEC will receive £21,030,000 to fix potholes in 2025/26.

Mr Naismith said: “Drivers have been plagued by potholes for too long, after 14 long years of Tory neglect.

“Under the Conservatives the situation spiralled out of control, with pothole damage costing drivers almost £500 million.

“The impact of this funding will be transformative, with journeys in Crewe and Nantwich made safer, quicker and cheaper for drivers.

“This announcement goes well beyond the promises we made in our manifesto at the last election and shows that we’re serious about our Plan for Change, which will focus on investment and growth to put more money in people’s pockets and rebuilding Britain.”

In total, local highways authorities will receive a 40% uplift in funding on average.

Figures from the RAC show that for drivers in Crewe and Nantwich the cost of pothole damage to vehicles is around £500 on average a year, with more severe repairs costing considerably more.

According to the AA, fixing potholes is a priority for 96% of drivers.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Potholes have plagued motorists for far too long, but this record investment will start to reverse a decade of decline on our country’s roads.

“Too many drivers have to endure an obstacle course when on the roads – whether that’s to go to work, pick up children from school, or see friends.

“Potholes damage cars and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe. We are investing £1.6bn to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.

“Every area of England will get extra cash to tackle this problem once and for all.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council and asked for their reaction to the funding and how they plan to spend it. We’re awaiting a reply.