Cash-strapped CEC could scrap CCTV in Nantwich and other towns

Cheshire East Council looks set to consult residents on cost-cutting proposals for its CCTV provision which could see the service reduced or even axed completely, writes Belinda Ryan.

The council’s service currently operates on a 24/7 basis, 365 days of the year, including numerous cameras in around Nantwich town centre.

During the 17-month period between April 2023 and October 2024, the CCTV service dealt with more than 20,000 incidents, 50% of which were as a result of direct observation by a CCTV operator.

But now the council is looking at ways to slash its costs.

Currently, CCTV has a gross budget of £684,185 which includes staffing costs of £519,730.

Town and parish councils like Nantwich Town Council help to contribute £232,000, leaving a net cost of £452,000 a year.

This pays for 165 fixed cameras and 25 mobile/deployable cameras which are used in hot spot areas to target incidents like anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

The CCTV control room also monitors 138 additional cameras in car parks, retail parks and some council facilities.

A report to next week’s meeting of the environment and communities says: “Studies indicate that CCTV cameras act as a deterrent as well as a means of detection, preventing crime from occurring in the first instance.

“Studies conclude that actively monitored cameras are more effective not just in detecting and catching criminals, but increasing the perception of the risk of getting caught.

“The service provides and supports a wide range of functions and services on a 24/7/365 basis.

“Activities are not just crime prevention, camera observation and evidence provision but an extension of other council services including highways, housing, regulatory services etc.

“In these circumstances the CCTV service acts as an out-of-hours contact point reducing the need for separately funded arrangements.”

Options which could be consulted on – but will be discussed at committee – range from maintaining the service as it is, to reducing the number of staff monitoring hours to ceasing all CCTV operations.

The report adds the most significant demand for work through the CCTV service is Cheshire Police.

“This is through surveillance work and the demand for evidence packages to support formal action,” it states.

“An approach has therefore been made to the police and crime commissioner to discuss whether there is the opportunity for more sustainable ongoing funding to the Cheshire East CCTV service, considering the level of usage by the police force in discharging its own duties.”

The matter will be discussed at Thursday’s (January 30) meeting of the environment and communities committee which takes place at 10am at Macclesfield Town Hall.