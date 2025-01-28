5 hours ago
Reaseheath Zoo mourns death of beloved Tapir Timmy

Timmy Tapir - Reaseheath mini zoo - death announced

Staff at Reaseheath Zoo in Nantwich are mourning the death of Timmy, a Brazilian Tapir.

Timmy has been a popular attraction at the mini zoo since arriving in Nantwich in 2007.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Timmy has been a cherished member of our zoo family, delighting staff, students, and visitors alike.

“In recent years, Timmy’s health began to decline due to worsening arthritis in his joints and untreatable cataracts that affected his eyesight.

“Despite dedicated care from our vets at Birch Heath Veterinary Clinic and adaptations to his home and daily routine to support his needs, Timmy’s condition continued to deteriorate.”

Zoo bosses said they followed advice from vets who assessed his medical history and long-term prognosis.

They added: “The difficult decision was made to put Timmy to sleep to prevent further suffering.

“We will always treasure our fond memories of Timmy and are deeply grateful to the staff, students, and visitors who have cared for and spent time with him over the years.

“We invite you to share your own memories or special photos of Timmy as we remember the joy he brought to so many.”

Reaseheath College’s mini zoo will be open to visitors during their Lambing Weekends in March.

