Sealed Knot soldier fires up first Dabbers Dash of 2025

The first Dabbers Dash of 2025 was given the royal seal of approval in Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The popular community run/walk/wheel was started by a musketeer on the same day as the annual Battle of Nantwich ‘Holly Holy Day’ English Civil War re-enactment.

Alex Thompson, a musketeer from the Sealed Knot society, raised his musket towards the sky to unleash a thunderous volley that marked the start of the inaugural Dash of 2025.

This month’s Dash supported the Move Against Cancer 5K Your Way campaign which encourages cancer patients to incorporate exercise into their lives as a way to enhance physical and mental well-being.

ERDINGER Alkoholfrei donated beer samples for people to take home and try out.

The Dash also highlighted the work of Cheshire Roses – a cancer support group who offer emotional and pastoral support for women affected by cancer in the Cheshire area and beyond.

Dabbers Dash founder Paul McIntyre said: “What a fantastic morning we had at the first Dabbers Dash of 2025!

“Starting the year with a bang – quite literally – was unforgettable, thanks to Alex the Musketeer, whose musket-loading and firing demonstration was absolutely brilliant.

“A huge thank you to ERDINGER Alkoholfrei for providing refreshing samples for everyone to take home and enjoy. Your support added a special touch to the event.

“We’re also incredibly grateful to Liz from 5k Your Way Move Against Cancer and Kay from Cheshire Roses for joining us and raising awareness about the amazing work they do.

“Remember, if you or a loved one in the community has been affected by cancer, these wonderful charities are here to help – don’t hesitate to reach out to them.

“Thank you to everyone who ran, walked, wheeled, and cheered. Let’s keep the momentum going for a positive, active 2025!”

Dabbers Dash takes place at 9am on one Saturday of each month throughout the year.

It starts on the corner of Barony Park, opposite the Cornthwaite Group (John Deere) dealership, and finishes on Sandford Road.

Most people do up to 3.5 laps of the Barony (5km/3.1miles) as a run, but anyone is welcome to do as little or as much as they choose.

The emphasis is community fun and Pride flags generally mark the start/end points to symbolise the equity, diversity, and inclusion message that all are welcome.

Since its inception as a virtual Parkrun alternative in February 2022, the Dabbers Dash has become a key community event in Nantwich.

The initiative highlights the need for a perimeter path in Barony Park, advocating for a safe and traffic-free environment for running, walking, wheeling, and learning to cycle.

For further information relating to the Dabbers Dash, join their Facebook group.