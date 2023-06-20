Plans unveiled for new South Cheshire Amateur Boxing Club base

Plans have been submitted for a new indoor boxing club and gym on the site of the former Crewe Youth Centre which burned down in 2014, writes Belinda Ryan.

The proposal is to create a new home for South Cheshire Amateur Boxing Club (SCABC), a registered charity which has worked with young people in Crewe for more than 11 years.

The site, off Mirion Street, has been used as a youth centre with sports halls and outdoor facilities for more than 50 years.

The youth club was closed after it went up in flames nine years ago.

A design and access statement submitted to Cheshire East Council by NC Architecture Ltd on behalf of Crewe Youth Club, states: “They [SCABC] are currently located at the nearby Chuff Chuff warehouse by the railway viaduct.

“Its location is considered to be a dangerous place to drop off younger members, harder to access and noisy being next to railway tracks.

“In the summer months, the building suffers from overheating and classes are taken outside in the parking area.

“The club currently struggles to fit 40 children into the available space and offers no opportunity to grow and take on more members.”

SCABC is a family club run by volunteer coaches where parents and other family members all get involved. Everyone is accepted, whatever the skill level or background.

The planning document states: “The club teaches the members values and respect from a young age, allowing them the opportunity to take on responsibility teaching members of a younger age/ lesser ability.

“The opportunity to participate in competitions and dealing with the pressures that come with competitive sport develops skills that are transferable to all aspects of life.

“Whether the members choose to participate in competitions or not, a great benefit of taking up boxing is the confidence that can be instilled, helping change a negative mindset.”

It says another objective of SCABC is changing the community’s perceptions of the police.

“With police men and women being part of the club, this common ground creates a bond and bridges the gap between the police and the community,” says the report.

“The new facility will also aim to help the older community, offering opportunities for social interactions and to become an active part of the community.”

SCABC Boxing Gym is a sub-project of the Crewe Towns Fund project and part of the planned Crewe Youth Zone.

The scheme, which also includes car parking and landscaping, is due to be determined by a planning officer under delegated authority.

The application, number 23/2182N, can be viewed on the planning portal on Cheshire East Council’s website and the last date for submitting comments is July 19.