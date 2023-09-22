By the time autumn comes around, it’s only natural to feel socially exhausted after the business of the summer months.

Often, we move spend the summer months socialising with friends and family members, attending events and festivals or endless BBQs.

By the time September comes around, we’re both physically and mentally exhausted.

The autumn and winter months are very different. In fact, people are less sociable during the autumn and winter months, which can lead to feeling lonely, sad or even depressed.

This is why it is incredibly important to keep busy during the autumn months, whilst simultaneously protecting your own mental health whilst giving yourself enough downtime.

There are a number of things that you can do this autumn and winter in Cheshire to protect your own mental health and wellbeing.

There are a whole host of things that you can do to improve and protect your mental health, from spending time in nature, to attending therapy and events with family and friends.

For example, scientific research has proven that immersing yourself in nature and wildlife during Autumn has a huge impact on your mental health as well as your physical health.

Simply going on a walk to stretch your legs and breath in some fresh air can go a long way.

Below is a list of some more ways you can protect your mental health and wellbeing this Autumn.

Things to Do in Cheshire This Autumn to Protect Your Mental Health

As briefly mentioned above, spending time in nature and wildlife will have a huge impact on your mental health and your overall well-being.

In fact, The Mental Health Foundation found that there are a number of things that you can do in and around Cheshire to protect your mental health and get out into nature.

1. Cheshire Wildlife Trust Wellbeing with Nature Sessions

In fact, the Cheshire Wildlife Trust holds a number of Wellbeing with Nature sessions across the year, where anyone participating will get to learn new ways to connect with nature whilst being able to engage in wellness walks, meditations and different movement and stretching exercises.

2. Breathtek’s Breathwork Journey Sessions

Breakwork has been proven to increase your mood, sense of worth and confidence.

Breathtek holds numerous breathwork sessions throughout Cheshire on a regular basis to teach people the ins and outs of breathwork.

These sessions will help you to use a wide range of breathwork techniques which will help you to release emotional pain, reduce any stress or traumatic thoughts and enhance your sense of self and self awareness.

These sessions also welcome all people from across the North West, regardless of age or experience when it comes to breathwork.

Breathwork has now been proven to reduce the chances of experiencing heart problems, seizures and a range of mental health issues including depression and anxiety.

3. Wellness Retreats

Likewise, there are a whole host of wellness retreats that you can attend across Cheshire and the rest of the North West.

There are a number of wellness retreats held in the Crewe Hall Hotel & Spa, which are a great way of helping to protect and improve your own mental health if you think that everyone is getting too much this Autumn.

These wellness retreats can help people improve their own mental health, overcome any traumatic events, emotional issues or can even help to improve your sleep if you are struggling.

Whilst the idea of attending a wellness retreat might seem overwhelming to some at first, you don’t have to go alone.

You can always opt to attend a wellness retreat with a friend or family member who will also benefit from attending.

It is also important to remember that you will make new friends at these wellness retreats, so you won’t feel like you’re on your own for very long!

4. An Autumn Day with Nature

There is also an event called ‘An Autumn Day with Nature’ in Over Alderley which is a guided session which allows you to immerse yourself in nature through a series of techniques including forest bathing, both sitting and walking meditations as well as a range of other activities such as swimming, reading and fireside conversations with like-minded individuals.

Spending time in nature will improve your mental health and will leave you feeling less stressed, more at one with nature and more in the present.

You’ll have time to reflect, as well as time to meet new and like-minded individuals who are also seeking help and support.

Other Things to Do This Autumn to Protect Your Mental Health

If you’re looking for less structured things to do this Autumn in and around Cheshire, then there are a whole host of things that you can do on your own or with friends which will improve or maintain your mental health.

1. Go on lots of walks

For example, going on lots of walks is a proven way of improving your mental health, both in the long and in the short term.

Not only are you exercising, which will increase your endorphins, but you will also get to appreciate nature and the great outdoors more.

You can even try to go on an ‘appreciation walk’ where you take note of your surroundings during your walk, taking extra time to appreciate the colours of the leaves, the shapes of the trees or the colour of the sky.

2. Get enough sunlight

Getting enough sunlight is also a proven way of feeling more joyful and less sad and depressed during the autumn and winter months.

Sunlight and mood are both intrinsically linked. This is because sunlight and darkness trigger certain hormones in your body.

For example, when you are exposed to sunlight your body releases a chemical called serotonin.

Serotonin is responsible for making you feel less stressed, more calm and more joyful.

When you simply do not get enough sunlight, your serotonin levels will drop, as will your mood.

When this happens, you are putting yourself at risk of developing SAD.

SAD stands for seasonal affective disorder and is a term used to describe the type of depression some people might feel when the season changes and individuals simply do not receive enough sunlight.

Getting enough sunlight is a proven way of avoiding seasonal affective disorder.

You can ensure that you are getting enough sunlight by going on lots of walks, sitting next to a window at work or at school or by investing in a SAD lamp.

A SAD lamp will give you enough artificial light to mimic the sun, so that you still feel the effects.

3. Exercise on a regular basis

Exercising on a regular basis is also another great way of ensuring that you avoid feeling depressed or low during the autumn or winter months.

Most people tend to exercise because it makes them feel better. However, lots of people also exercise because it makes them feel better, both physically and mentally.

In fact, exercising is proven to increase and boost your mood, your alertness and your ability to concentrate.

It can also make you feel more positive about both your current life and your future life, too.

That is because exercising on a regular basis boosts your levels of serotonin and you will also be helping to rid your body of any stress hormones, too.

By exercising, you will also be boosting your levels of self-esteem. Not only will you start to look better but you will also start to feel better once you start to see and notice changes within yourself.

Even if you don’t want to attend a gym or a running club, doing simple things like gardening can have a huge impact on your energy levels and mindset.

It is often difficult to know where to get started when it comes to exercising, especially if you’ve never exercised before. However, exercising doesn’t need to be as intimidating as it sounds.

You could always join your local gym or health club with someone else, so that you go together, as a team.

You could also do some home workouts, or go on runs on your own or with a running club.

Take it step by step and you’ll soon see an improvement in both your fitness levels and your mental health.

4. Self care

Self-care is a huge part of maintaining a positive and healthy mindset. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, self-care is all about taking the time for yourself to improve your life, both physically and mentally.

Self-care might mean different things to different people. For some people, self-care might mean going on a daily walk, swim or run.

For others, it might mean going for a nice meal or for a few drinks with family and friends.

Other people might book themselves a small holiday, whereas others might see spending time with family as self-care.

In reality, it doesn’t really matter what your self-care activity is, as long as you find what it is for you and that you do it on a regular basis.

The National Institute of Mental Health suggests that there are a few things that you should do as part of your self-care, including exercising on a regular basis, eating nutritious meals, staying hydrated, making sleep a priority, setting goals and priorities as well as practising gratitude on a regular basis.

5. Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep this autumn and winter is another way of ensuring that you are able to maintain your mental health.

According to the Sleep Foundation, sleep and mental health are intrinsically linked. Without enough sleep, you are considerably more likely to experience feelings of depression, anxiety and sadness.

Some people struggle with sleep because they are already suffering from mental health issues, which only makes their issues worse.

Likewise, some people go on to experience mental health issues as a result of their inability to sleep or lack of sleep.

There are numerous stages of sleep which all play crucial roles in making sure that you wake up feeling refreshed and rested.

During your sleep, your brain is working to process what has happened and how you feel.

Your brain will be evaluating your experiences and feelings and without it, you simply won’t be able to coherently process your experiences, emotions and feelings.

Cheshire Mental Health Support

If you think that your mental health is getting worse and that you need help and support in order to recover, then it is important to remember that there are a number of ways you can get the support that you need.

For example, below is a list of just some charities and helplines throughout the Cheshire area which are all on hand to help and support those who are struggling.

1. Live Well Cheshire West

Live Well Cheshire West is a support service put in place to help and support those whose mental health is worsening and who need crisis support and help.

When someone is having a mental health crisis, it is important to get help quickly.

This is exactly what Live Well Cheshire provides, with over-the-phone, 24/7 help and support to those who need it. You can call them anytime on 0800 145 6485.

2. Better health

Better Health’s Every Mind Matters is designed to help parents and other guardians look after children and their mental health. They provide resources and tools to help children to improve their resilience and mental strength as they grow up.

3. Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Partner Trust

The Cheshire and Wirral Partnership offer over-the-phone help and support to those who are struggling with their mental health.

Their phone line is available 24/7 and is available to anyone, of any age.

They provide a number of units which all provide help and support to those who are suffering.

Below is a list of local, Cheshire-based hospitals and clinics which are able top help and provide you with support:

• Congleton War Memorial Hospital

• Countess of Chester Hospital

• Bowmere Hospital

• Knutsford and District Community Hospital

• Macclesfield District Community Hospital

• Redesmere

• Beechward

• Blacon’s Children Centre

• Cherrybank Resource Centre

• Civic Way Building

• Elm House

• Elton Clinic

4. Rehab Recovery – alcohol rehab in Cheshire

If you are struggling from mental health issues, then there is a chance that you might turn to drugs or alcohol for support.

Addiction and mental health issues are closely linked, as some people who suffer from addiction issues also go on to experience mental health issues as a result of their addiction.

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues, then it is important to get the help that you or they need. There is a lot of support out there, including inpatient and outpatient rehab treatment as well as a range of aftercare and support plans.

If you suffer from a mental health issue alongside an addiction issue, then you are said to be suffering from dual diagnosis.

If you suffer from a dual diagnosis then you will need to receive a detox as well as therapy treatment, to target both your physical addiction as well as your psychological addiction.

One organisation that can help is Rehab Recovery, who is on hand to provide you with all the support and information necessary to make a decision when it comes to your recovery.

They will help you when it comes to your admission into a rehab facility and will provide you with an insight into the severity of your addiction and what type of treatment you might need in order to recover.