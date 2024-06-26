1 hour ago
Historic Churche’s Mansion in Nantwich back up for sale
17 hours ago
Nantwich CC floored by Widnes and slip to second league loss
20 hours ago
Police officer from Nantwich guilty of assaults against woman
1 day ago
Nantwich stages General Election hustings for eight candidates
2 days ago
Nantwich man arrested over sexual communications with child
banner-advert
banner-advert

Historic Churche’s Mansion in Nantwich back up for sale

in Environment / Human Interest / News June 26, 2024
Churches Mansion

Historic Churche’s Mansion in Nantwich is back on the market after closing down as a restaurant earlier this year.

It’s on the market for offers over £1.5 million and Hidden Gems Cheshire are staging an event at the venue next week on behalf of the owners.

It will give prospective buyers and investors a chance to view the property and its development opportunities, including the car park, residential property, main mansion and gardens.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Hidden Gems, a Cheshire property advocate, said: “We hope to see the new owners have a hotel or restaurant. But it is attracting interest from investors for luxury living accommodation too.

“We do not have a price on the property until after the July 3 event, but I anticipate offers in excess of £1.5m.”

The venue was originally put up for sale in February 2023 by current owners Sophia and Kyriakos Haelis, who bought the property in 2018 and helped restore it over three years before opening a fish restaurant.

However, the restaurant was closed earlier this year.

The Grade I listed building, on Hospital Street, is one of the most historic and oldest buildings in Nantwich.

The two-storey Tudor building dates back to 1577, and one of the few buildings to escape the great fire of Nantwich in 1583.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.