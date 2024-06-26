Historic Churche’s Mansion in Nantwich back up for sale

Historic Churche’s Mansion in Nantwich is back on the market after closing down as a restaurant earlier this year.

It’s on the market for offers over £1.5 million and Hidden Gems Cheshire are staging an event at the venue next week on behalf of the owners.

It will give prospective buyers and investors a chance to view the property and its development opportunities, including the car park, residential property, main mansion and gardens.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Hidden Gems, a Cheshire property advocate, said: “We hope to see the new owners have a hotel or restaurant. But it is attracting interest from investors for luxury living accommodation too.

“We do not have a price on the property until after the July 3 event, but I anticipate offers in excess of £1.5m.”

The venue was originally put up for sale in February 2023 by current owners Sophia and Kyriakos Haelis, who bought the property in 2018 and helped restore it over three years before opening a fish restaurant.

However, the restaurant was closed earlier this year.

The Grade I listed building, on Hospital Street, is one of the most historic and oldest buildings in Nantwich.

The two-storey Tudor building dates back to 1577, and one of the few buildings to escape the great fire of Nantwich in 1583.