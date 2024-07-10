Barony Sports complex back open after travellers moved on

The Barony Sports complex in Nantwich is open again today after it closed temporarily yesterday due to an illegal encampment on the park.

Staff at the complex announced earlier yesterday that they had had to close because of the travellers encampment, which consisted of around six caravans.

Police attended the encampment, which is one of the first to access Barony Park since the completion of the perimeter fence around the park.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East said: “The Barony Park Sports Complex was temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment, which included six caravans.

“Police attended the site and the group had vacated by 2.30pm. The sports complex was reopened at just after 3.30pm this afternoon.”

At the time of the fence being erected in 2020, Cheshire East bosses said the fence was not designed “primarily” as a barrier to prevent illegal encampments, but more to enhance the look of the park.