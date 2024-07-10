9 hours ago
Black bins collected every THREE weeks under new CEC plans
9 hours ago
Cheshire East Tories call for “no confidence” vote on council leader Corcoran
16 hours ago
Barony Sports complex back open after travellers moved on
16 hours ago
CEC abandoned key meeting as papers not published in time
17 hours ago
Nantwich CC notch big win away at high-flying Didsbury
banner-advert
banner-advert

Barony Sports complex back open after travellers moved on

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News July 10, 2024
Barony Sports complex in Nantwich

The Barony Sports complex in Nantwich is open again today after it closed temporarily yesterday due to an illegal encampment on the park.

Staff at the complex announced earlier yesterday that they had had to close because of the travellers encampment, which consisted of around six caravans.

Police attended the encampment, which is one of the first to access Barony Park since the completion of the perimeter fence around the park.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East said: “The Barony Park Sports Complex was temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment, which included six caravans.

“Police attended the site and the group had vacated by 2.30pm. The sports complex was reopened at just after 3.30pm this afternoon.”

At the time of the fence being erected in 2020, Cheshire East bosses said the fence was not designed “primarily” as a barrier to prevent illegal encampments, but more to enhance the look of the park.

Tags: , , ,

3 Comments

  1. Jay says:
    July 10, 2024 at 1:15 pm

    Why do we treat these so-called travellers so leniently? They reject all the rules and norms we have to adhere to, and all we are concerned about are their “rights”.

    Reply
  2. Chris Moorhouse says:
    July 10, 2024 at 12:49 pm

    The 2020 comment is the usual load of drivel from CEC.

    Reply
  3. AP says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:32 am

    I thought the fence was put because it means the only way for caravans to enter the park is to cause damage to either the fence or the bollards and if they damage anything they can be evicted quicker. If so then it seems to have worked. It used to take a week or so to get a court order to evict them.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.