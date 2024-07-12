Illegal encampment removed by police from Nantwich CC

Travellers were forcibly removed from Nantwich Cricket Club grounds by police today after setting up a third unauthorised encampment in as many days in the area.

Police served a Section 60C notice to leave the site by 10.30am this morning (July 12).

But when this deadline was not met, officers moved in to tow away vehicles and escort families off the grounds.

Police vehicles were also seen blocking the entry road to the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket off Middlewich Road.

A Nantwich Cricket Club source said their grounds were all cleared and matches scheduled for tomorrow will go ahead, weather permitting.

Earlier in the week, the travellers had broken through a perimeter fence and accessed Barony Park.

When they were removed, they also set up on Queens Park in Crewe.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.40pm on Tuesday 9 July police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Queens Parks, Crewe.

“Officers attended and found there were five caravans present at the site.

“Police subsequently issued a notice to leave the site by 1.15pm on July 10 and the site was vacated by 10pm that day.

“At 5.30pm on Wednesday July 10 police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Nantwich Cricket Club.

“Officers attended and found there were five caravans present at the site.

“Police subsequently issued a notice to leave the site by 10.30am on July 12.”

Cheshire West and Chester website has a list of all traveller encampments in Cheshire and their current status, here.