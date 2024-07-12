5 hours ago
Illegal encampment removed by police from Nantwich CC
16 hours ago
Nantwich councillors consider concrete chess tables for town
16 hours ago
Nantwich police step up fight against electric bike yobs
1 day ago
Could Nantwich Library be privatised under CEC plans?
1 day ago
Travellers set up encampment on Nantwich Cricket Club grounds
banner-advert
banner-advert

Illegal encampment removed by police from Nantwich CC

in Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News July 12, 2024
illegal traveller encampment removed from Nantwich CC

Travellers were forcibly removed from Nantwich Cricket Club grounds by police today after setting up a third unauthorised encampment in as many days in the area.

Police served a Section 60C notice to leave the site by 10.30am this morning (July 12).

But when this deadline was not met, officers moved in to tow away vehicles and escort families off the grounds.

Police vehicles were also seen blocking the entry road to the nearby Sainsbury’s supermarket off Middlewich Road.

A Nantwich Cricket Club source said their grounds were all cleared and matches scheduled for tomorrow will go ahead, weather permitting.

Earlier in the week, the travellers had broken through a perimeter fence and accessed Barony Park.

When they were removed, they also set up on Queens Park in Crewe.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.40pm on Tuesday 9 July police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Queens Parks, Crewe.

“Officers attended and found there were five caravans present at the site.

“Police subsequently issued a notice to leave the site by 1.15pm on July 10 and the site was vacated by 10pm that day.

“At 5.30pm on Wednesday July 10 police were made aware of an unauthorised encampment at Nantwich Cricket Club.

“Officers attended and found there were five caravans present at the site.

“Police subsequently issued a notice to leave the site by 10.30am on July 12.”

Cheshire West and Chester website has a list of all traveller encampments in Cheshire and their current status, here.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.