New Nantwich Youth and Community Centre set to open

Nantwich’s new “youth hub” at the revamped Nantwich Youth and Community Centre is set to open its doors.

After months of hard work, the summer youth club is to open on Wednesday July 31 with an official opening event scheduled for September.

Scores of people and local organisations have been involved in bringing the former Guy Harvey Youth Club back to life on Birchin Lane.

The club will offer a range of activities including gaming, free WiFi, outdoor sports courts, cinema nights, table tennis, football, music and more.

Project leader Cllr Anna Burton said the NYCC is “dedicated to empowering youth and provide young people with a place they could call their own”.

The Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire East councillor added: “NYCC is all about giving young people the power to jump-start their lives.

“It’s a safe space to make friends, explore new ideas and experiences.

“It’s their own place, where they can shape their own futures – with expert support on hand to help when its needed.

“We have a ‘soft launch’ over the summer with two youth club nights including cinema night on Fridays.

“All this for just £5 a year. That’s got to be a bargain!

“It’s about creating a vibrant space where the community can come together and make incredible things happen.

“Our rejuvenation has been powered by the creativity and input of local teenagers, involved in every aspect of the redesign.

“The local business community has also rallied behind us, contributing generously to rebuild this essential facility for our growing town.”

The NYCC also has a website www.nycc.uk and new branded logo, crafted by a local graphic designer.

And it will also act as a hub for the wider community, offering meeting spaces and facilities for individuals and groups.

More details on the new club and the list of donors involved in funding the centre can be found at www.NYCC.uk