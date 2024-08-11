Fire crews leave as clean-up after huge Crewe blaze continues

Fire crews finally left the scene of the massive blaze which ripped through a disused printers building in Crewe on Friday.

Firefighters spent more than 48 hours at the scene ensuring the blaze on Catherine Street was fully extinguished.

The last two remaining appliances left the scene at 5.15pm today (August 11).

Some residents who were evacuated on Friday evening have been able to return home, but others on Catherine Street and Frances Street will have to wait longer.

Cheshire East Council teams are now at the scene starting the clear up.

And they issued a statement warning of other risks such as asbestos associated with the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been affected by this incident for your patience and co-operation in what we know has been a difficult and challenging time for residents and our rescue services.

“We are now able to access some of the surrounding area to begin to undertake an assessment as well as bringing in specialists to determine whether there are any ongoing risks.

“You may now see street cleaning crews and other officers working to assess and remove any remaining dust and debris from the incident.

“Although the impact to public health is minimal, there is always the possibility that asbestos containing materials may have been disturbed during the fire and building collapse.”

Residents who find ash or suspect debris from the fire on their property are urged to contact the council on 0300 123 5025.

The CEC spokesperson added: “The risks to health are low and there is unlikely to be any significant exposure to asbestos following a fire involving materials containing asbestos.

“Residents who were advised to evacuate properties during the fire were asked to do so as a precautionary measure due to proximity to the fire, not because of any concerns relating to asbestos.

“There is no direct evidence of long-term health risks from fires involving asbestos containing materials.

“But it is sensible that any asbestos-containing ash or debris is removed to minimise any potential exposure.”

Residents who need to remove debris are advised to damp it down with water and either flush away small particles to the drain or wear protective gloves and pick up larger pieces and place them inside a plastic bag inside a second bag, seal the bags, and take to Crewe household waste recycling centre at Pyms Lane.

People are warned not to sweep up or vacuum debris which could create airborne dust containing ash and other materials.

Anyone who came into contact with the smoke plume and which has caused breathing difficulties, watery eyes, coughing and a sore throat, are urged to contact their GP or NHS 111.

The council has arranged alternative accommodation for households who are unable to return home due to the emergency cordon and have nowhere else to go.

The Emergency Rest Centre at the Crewe Lifestyle Centre has now closed.

Residents can call 0300 123 5025 for help.

(Images courtesy of Cheshire Fire Service)