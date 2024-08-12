Controversial car wash bid in Nantwich refused by planners

Plans for a new car wash on land close to Nantwich Town’s ground and neighbouring properties have been refused by Cheshire East planners.

The proposals sparked concerns among resident, with 34 lodging official objections to the proposal earmarked for land which is used as an overspill car park on match days.

Thirteen members of the public, many living further afield, also wrote to Cheshire East Council in support of the scheme.

But CEC planners confirmed they have rejected the plans on open land at the westerly junction of Waterlode and Reaseheath Way.

They said it would have too much of a visual impact, lead to noise and disturbance, and result in loss of important parking spaces.

In a decision notice, Cheshire East Council planners said: “The proposal by reason of its location adjacent to residential properties is considered to be unacceptable and would have an adverse impact on the living conditions of the neighbouring properties through noise and disturbance.

“The proposal by reason of siting and design would result in visual harm from the proposed buildings and would also result in a visual intensification of the site, the combination of which would cause significant visual harm to the character/appearance of the area.

“The proposal would result in the loss of the existing overflow parking spaces which would displace vehicles onto the high resulting in severe highway safety impacts which would be particularly felt during match/event days.”

As reported by Nantwich News, the original plans were submitted back in April.

