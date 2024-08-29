Audlem councillor seeks “deferral” over planned car park charges

An Audlem councillor is calling for a “deferral” on plans to bring in car parking charges in Audlem.

Cllr Rachel Bailey (pictured) says there should be a re-think for the village following the loss of the D&G Rural Bus Service.

D&G are pulling services 70, 71, 72 and 73 from the start of September, they announced earlier this month.

CLlr Bailey said: “A Go Too Bus service remains but requires advance booking via a telephone call or mobile phone ‘app’, which residents of all ages, report is flawed and regrettably that the service is

unreliable.

“Further, this service is about to be rolled out borough-wide, which brings its capacity into question.”

She also highlighted “obvious errors” in the Cheshire East Car Parking Strategy for Audlem drawn up in 2023, and decision making by the authority’s Highways Committee.

These included:

• likely impact on a rural economy

• impact on road safety due to displaced vehicles

• an erroneous reference to a railway station within the village

• a lack of infrastructure to enable walking and cycling

but the premise of:

• encouraging a better use of the bus service

• encouraging walking and cycling

• a reduction in combustion engine emissions

• addressing Cheshire East financial deficit held sway

Cllr Bailey added: “With the imminent loss of a regular bus service residents will rely on the Audlem Car Park even more, not least to access health and wellbeing services.

“Worse, access to work, education or to meet up with loved ones is severely compromised.

“Within the council’s Corporate Plan it claims to ’empower and care for people’ and support ‘thriving urban and rural economies with opportunities for all’ and to be an open and enabling organisation.

“I fear this latest ‘cut’ is a totally out of kilter with those pledges.

“I therefore call on Cheshire East to urgently source an alternative form of transport or failing that, immediately defer their proposal to introduce car parking charges in the Village of Audlem.”

CEC announced earlier this week that a period of public consultation would be held and further plans to introduce parking charges on Sundays and in evening.