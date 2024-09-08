6 hours ago
Shrine created for Jonty Evans week on from tragic death

in Human Interest / Incident / News September 8, 2024
River Weaver weir footbridge - large Jonty banner - Sunday 8-9-24

Friends and family of tragic Jonty Evans have created a shrine in his memory a week on since the Nantwich teenager was found dead in River Weaver.

Police continue to investigate how the 16-year-old disappeared and was found around 48 hours later in the river close to the weir and Shrewbridge Road.

Today, the River Weaver weir footbridge is now covered in balloons, flowers, cards and notes in memory of Jonty, from Baddington.

A large banner has been attached to the footbridge’s railings with a photo of Jonty and the message “Rest in peace Jonty Evans, Forever 16. xx”

There are also several heartfelt handwritten notes including:
“Jonty, you have been took away too soon. Always and Forever will remain in everyone’s hearts and thoughts will never forget those Food Tech lessons where you always came over asking for help, especially that one time we were making spaghetti bolognaise sauce. Will keep those memories at heart. Sending love and peace to your family and closest of friends. Sleep well Jont. RIP Jonty. NP”

River Weaver weir footbridge - examples of handwritten notes to Jonty - Sunday 8-9-24 (2)

Another note left says: “To Jonty, I believe that you got took so soon because your soul is to precious for this world. I can’t believe this has happened to you you have been took to soon. I will remember all the silly jokes you used to send me I will always remember you as a sweet boy and I will make you proud. You never let anyone down you always made the worst times the best. You will always be remembered and never forgotten. Forever 16.”

Police earlier this week appealed for help to piece together his final movements, and are seeking any CCTV or witnesses to come forward.

River Weaver weir footbridge - Sunday 8-9-24 (1)

It’s believed he disappeared in the Mill Island/Queens Drive area around 11pm on Friday August 30.

His bag was found on Mill Island on Saturday morning, August 31. His body was found shortly after 5pm on Sunday September 1.

A crowdfunding page to help his family pay for Jonty’s funeral has already raised more than £6,000.

River Weaver weir footbridge - Sunday 8-9-24 (4)

