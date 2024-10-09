Reaseheath bypass “road to nowhere” set to finally open in 2025

The Reaseheath bypass “road to nowhere” looks finally set to open in summer 2025, the council has confirmed today.

The A51 bypass road was originally due to open back in February 2022 but has been dogged with delays and disputes ever since.

Main sticking points between the consortium of house builders and Cheshire East Council has been the positioning of a crossing and horse underpass.

Council chiefs said they “understand the frustrations” of residents who have waited years.

The main part of the road was built three years ago but has been fenced off and unused since.

Now it’s emerged all hurdles have been overcome and all associated works should start in January and be complete for opening in summer.

Councillor Laura Crane, vice chair of Cheshire East Council’s highways and transport committee, told Nantwich News: “These are developer-led works and we had been waiting for the responses to our questions regarding the technical submissions originally submitted by Kinsgsbourne Development for some time.

“These responses have now been received so we can audit the last elements of the scheme and provide a permit for the works.

“The council understands local residents’ frustration and now that we have what we need from the developer, we will fast track this scheme as a matter of urgency.

“We anticipate that the works will start in January and be complete by next summer.

“Between now and January, we will be putting traffic management measures in place in readiness for these works to begin.”

Reaseheath resident Vicky Higham said: “I would expect that all parts of the council involved in this including highways, footpaths, 106 enforcement and the developers would work together and have regular progress reviews with issues identified and options to resolve.

“It appears that there is a lack of engagement and working together on this. As a project manager this is standard practice for any initiative.”

The road was part of the original Section 106 conditions placed on developers building the Kingsbourne housing estate.

It was designed to relieve Reaseheath villagers of heavy traffic and provide an alternative entry/exit on to Kingsbourne from the current one on Waterlode.

Work began in July 2021 with an original opening date of February 2022, according to the worksheet at the time.

Parish councillors were then told it would be open by October 2022. Again, that date came and went.

In March 2023, Nantwich News ran an update story in its delays, with new documents being submitted to CEC for crossings.

Then in January this year, Cheshire East vowed to have the project finished in summer 2024 – but that did not happen.

Now finally, there could be an end to the saga – four years on from when work first started.

