Crewe & Nantwich MP urges Chancellor over new rail line

Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith says he has written to the Chancellor and Transport Secretary to lobby for Crewe to be a key stop on any proposed new rail line.

The letter forms part of Mr Naismith’s “#ConnectCrewe” campaign, which aims to highlight its role in the UK’s transport infrastructure and economic impact of including the town in plans for an HS2 replacement line.

Crewe has long been a central junction in the UK’s rail network, providing connectivity between the Midlands and the North.

Mr Naismith says Cheshire could miss out on £750 million in annual economic activity and thousands of jobs if left out of any new rail proposals.

And he warned any new line which bypasses Crewe would have long-term negative effects on regional economic regeneration.

He added: “Crewe is more than just a stop on the rail network.

“It’s a vital hub for economic growth, and excluding it would be a missed opportunity for both the region and the country.

“We have a viable alternative proposal that can deliver most of the benefits of HS2 at a lower cost, but it won’t deliver the full economic potential without Crewe.

“The Government’s number one mission is to kickstart economic growth.

“With its strategic importance to the rail industry, and 360 degree connectivity to every region of the country, Crewe provides an opportunity to support levelling up, drive economic regeneration, and ensure the Midlands and the North are better connected for decades to come.

“I know there are challenges involved, but Crewe’s strategic importance cannot be ignored.

“With 360 degree connectivity to every region of the country, the Government has a real opportunity here to invest in infrastructure that drives economic growth not just for Crewe, but extending out across the country

“I’m eager to continue working with the Chancellor, Transport Secretary and local leaders to ensure Crewe’s inclusion and deliver a project that benefits everyone.”