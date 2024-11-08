The new Nantwich Youth and Community Centre was officially unveiled at a packed event in the revamped facility tonight (November 8).

Scores of youngsters and their families along with civic leaders and the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner were present at the event on Birchin Lane.

The former Guy Harvey Youth Club has been refurbished and converted into a colourful, vibrant centre for youngsters over the past 18 months.

Local residents, firms and councillors have pulled together to carry out the work, with grants and donations from various bodies including the National Lottery Community Fund.

And tonight at the opening event, Police and Crime Commissioner Dan Price announced an extra £5,000 grant for the centre from his own community funding pot.

The money will go towards outreach workers who will be able to promote the new centre and attract more youngsters there.

Mr Price said: “This has been such an amazing burst of community energy.

“A model of breaking down barriers, helping the next generation find and a sense of purpose in a safe and welcoming space.

“I’m delighted to commit £5,000 to this project which will help find two outreach workers, so more youngsters can get to enjoy these facilities.”

Nantwich Town Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock was a member of the original ‘boys’ club back in the 1960s.

He said: “It’s a different world now and the club is light years away from the old days.

“Now it’s very much a space for everyone – with new technology transforming lives. It’s a safe space for all in a tumultuous and fast changing world.

“The town should be proud of this building. This has been long-needed for the last 20 or 30 years in Nantwich and it’s absolutely marvellous.”

Town Cllr Anna Burton has been one of the driving forces behind the project.

She said: “It has been an incredible community project, the Nantwich community has really pulled together and made this happen.

“This club has a new lease of life and its thanks to all the people who have stepped up to help.

“The place has been transformed from a grey utilitarian block to a bright and colourful place, a living and breathing community with great new facilities and new youth workers.”

The centre now features an impressive cinema screen, PlayStation games and smart tv, a wellbeing room, learning kitchen and zones for reading and games.

There is a pool table, table football, a large indoor sports hall and outside a multi-use games area donated by local firm Unette, used for netball, basketball and five a side football.

The learning kitchen was donated by Howden’s and the Church Warden’s Fund.

Future improvements on signage and better gardens and an outdoor seating area are planned, as well solar panels being installed.

Cllr Burton added: “We couldn’t have done it without the Nantwich community. This has been a team effort.

“From Equan getting us started by donating their time and painting the recreational area, then Crown donating paint for the sports hall, and then the army of volunteers helping to update the space, from Potters donating the wood from the sign outside and the team making the space more accessible for disabled people with a new disabled parking bay and updated disabled toilet.”