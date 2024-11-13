Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has confirmed he will be voting in favour of the Assisted Dying Private Members Bill (Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill).

The details of the bill have now been published and MPs have been told they can vote how they wish as “it is a matter of conscience”.

The bill is already splitting opinions among MPs in the same parry.

Published on Monday, it would allow terminally ill adults expected to die within six months to seek help to end their life if two doctors and a High Court judge verify they are eligible and have made their decision voluntarily.

Mr Naismith said: “I want to thank the many constituents who have contacted me on the matter.

“I understand that this is a very emotive issue with strong views on both sides of the debate.

“I have listened intently to those arguments and have studied the bill when determining my own position and I have decided that I will be voting for the bill.

“I feel that this measured reform will provide much needed dignity, choice and control at the end of life.

“I believe strongly that these things should not be reserved for those who can afford to take that choice overseas, but should be the universal right of those who are suffering at the end of their lives.

“While I accept there are legitimate concerns about the appropriate safeguards, I am confident that this bill strikes the right balance between addressing the freedom to choose at the end of life and protection against risks highlighted during the course of the debate.

“I want to thank Kim Leadbeater MP for bringing forward the bill and providing the space for the country to have this important conversation.

“I look forward to seeing the bill progress through the various stages of our legislative process and hope to see it become law.”

Labour health secretary Wes Streeting fears the new law would come at the expense of other NHS services.

He plans to vote against the new Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill later this month, arguing the government should focus on improving end-of-life care.