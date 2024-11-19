Nantwich welcomes its first seasonal snowfall

Residents of Nantwich and surrounding villages have woken to a picturesque winter wonderland today, writes Jonathan White.

Snowfall throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning has blanketed the area in a crisp layer of white.

Temperatures dipped sharply overnight and the snow, while not heavy enough to cause significant disruptions, brought a magical winter atmosphere to the town.

Local landmarks like Churche’s Mansion, St Mary’s Church and the historic town square, were adorned with a light dusting of snow, delighting residents and photographers alike.

The snow and ice has prompted the usual warnings from Cheshire Police and CEC highways teams for drivers to take extra care on non-gritted routes.

The timing of the snowfall could set the perfect stage for Nantwich’s annual Christmas Light Switch-On this Friday November 22.

The festivities will kick off at 3pm in the heart of the town, promising a day of seasonal cheer, live entertainment, and community spirit.

The Met Office predicts that while the snow is unlikely to persist, chilly temperatures are expected to remain throughout the week, making it advisable for attendees of Friday’s event to bundle up warmly.

The Christmas Light Switch-On, one of Nantwich’s most anticipated events, will feature a range of performances, food stalls, and family-friendly activities, culminating in the illumination of the town’s festive decorations.

As the snow melts and the lights prepare to shine, Nantwich looks set to embrace the holiday season in style.