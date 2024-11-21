Tributes have been paid to a former Nantwich Town Councillor and Mayoress who has died.

Carole Thomas died suddenly but peacefully at her home aged 86.

As well as being a former town councillor, Carole was also Mayoress of Cheshire East Council, Mayoress of Nantwich and a local JP.

She was Consort to the Town Council Mayor Cllr Arthur Moran back in 2017-18 (pictured) before being elected as a town councillor herself in 2019.

She served as a town councillor for four years, and also acted as Mayoress of Cheshire East when Cllr Moran was Mayor of the borough.

Cllr Moran said today: “She was a very good councillor but also a good close friend to me and she will be missed.

“She helped me with many of the civic duties I was involved in and she raised a lot of money for charities too.

“Carole was also active at St Mary’s Church and volunteered to work in the church shop.

“She was great on civic engagements. If I wasn’t speaking quite loud enough she’d look at me and subtly touch her ear! So I knew I’d have to raise my voice a little.”

Carole was the much loved mum of Anna and Jenny, granny of Tom and Jethro.

Her funeral service will take place at Crewe Crematorium on Friday November 29 at 1.30pm.

Donations in Carole’s memory will be received for the R.N.L.I.