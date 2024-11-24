The Funky Choir to bring festive cheer to Acton Christmas Concert

South Cheshire-based The Funky Choir will be spreading yuletide joy with a festive Christmas Concert in Acton on Saturday December 7.

The event from 7.30pm will take place at the village’s St Mary’s Church near Nantwich.

The Funky Choir will deliver a medley of Christmas favourites, promising an evening of seasonal cheer and community spirit.

From timeless carols to contemporary festive favourites, the concert is designed to bring families, friends, and neighbours together in celebration of Christmas.

Tickets for the concert are £10 each and can be purchased in advance.

You can secure your seat at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café at St Mary’s Church or by contacting Stephan Davies on 01270 624135.

He said: “This concert is one of the highlights of our year.

“It’s a joy to bring the community together through music and share the magic of Christmas.”

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

-Friday 6th (2-4:30pm), Saturday 7th (10am-4:30pm) and Sunday 8th December (12noon-4:30pm) – ‘Christmas Tree Festival’. The trees will each be sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses. The tree theme this year is Gogglebox – Past & Present. There will also be a craft stall, quiz, live music and festive refreshments.

-Friday 13th December (7:30pm) – Christmas Movie Night in Acton Parish Hall.

-Sunday 15th December – 10am Acton Messy Church Christmas Service, 2:30pm Acton ‘Tea at the tower’ community café + Special Guests.

-Saturday 21st December – 4pm Acton Blue Christmas/Longest Night Service.

-Sunday 22nd December – 2pm Acton Christmas Walk, 2:30pm Acton ‘Tea at the tower’ community café, 5pm Worleston & Acton Carol Service.

-Tuesday 24th December – 4:30pm Acton Crib/Christingle Service, 5pm Worleston Crib Service, 10pm Acton Midnight Communion.

-Wednesday 25th December – 9am Worleston Christmas Communion, 11am Acton Christmas Communion.

For further information relating to St Mary’s Acton, please visit their website: https://stmarysacton.org/