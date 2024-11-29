LETTER: “Disgust” at Cheshire East three-weekly bin plan

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep frustration and disgust at Cheshire East Council’s decision to introduce three-weekly black bin collections from April 2026, despite significant opposition from residents and even some councillors.

This short-sighted move, which the council claims is necessary to fund weekly food waste collections mandated by law, is a betrayal of the community it serves.

While I understand the council faces financial challenges, with a stated need to reduce spending by £100 million over the next four years, it is appalling that such an essential service has been targeted.

The estimated £1 million saving from reducing black bin collections pales in comparison to the potential consequences of this decision.

Residents are rightly concerned that less frequent collections will lead to overflowing bins, creating a perfect breeding ground for pests and infestations.

Additionally, it is naive to think this won’t exacerbate the already growing problem of fly tipping in our area.

The council’s plan not only risks public health but also increases the burden on enforcement teams, potentially negating any cost savings.

Cheshire East Council has ignored the voices of those it represents.

Many of us have repeatedly stressed that this decision is not in the best interests of our communities.

While weekly food waste collections are undoubtedly important, they should not come at the expense of maintaining a basic standard of waste management for households.

I urge the council to rethink this ill-conceived policy and explore other cost-saving measures that do not compromise public health, cleanliness, and community wellbeing.

Cheshire East deserves better than overflowing bins and the inevitable consequences of this reckless decision.

Sincerely,

Jonathan White

Wistaston