Councillor appeals for help after Wybunbury home burgled

December 5, 2024
lane rental - Cllr Janet Clowes (Image supplied) (1)

A Cheshire East councillor has appealed for help after her Wybunbury home was burgled in broad daylight.

Cllr Janet Clowes, leader of the Conservatives in Cheshire East, said their garage was burgled today (December 5) between 11.05am and 2pm.

The Wybunbury Ward councillor said: “They have taken all Dr C’s newer gardening equipment – mower, chain saw, petrol blowers etc.

“But they left what appears to be a brand new blue and black man’s bike – probably stolen too!”

She said police visited to take details and urged others to check garages, outbuildings and report any strange vans or visitors.

If anyone recognises the bike, call 101 and quote incident number IML 1977819.

