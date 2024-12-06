Volunteers needed for annual Battle of Nantwich re-enactment

Organisers of the annual “Holly Holy Day” Battle of Nantwich re-enactment are calling for more volunteers to help bring the historic event to life, writes Jonathan White.

The re-enactment, a staple in the town’s calendar, commemorates the 1644 siege and subsequent victory during the English Civil War.

The event, which takes place on Saturday January 25 next month, draws history enthusiasts and spectators from across the region.

But its success relies heavily on the support of local volunteers.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in a piece of living history,” said volunteers coordinator Liane Dooley.

“Whether you’re passionate about history, enjoy working with people, or just want to be part of a unique community event, we’d love to hear from you.”

The re-enactment, organised in collaboration with The Sealed Knot, one of the UK’s largest historical re-enactment societies, will feature a recreation of the battle, complete with musket fire, swordplay, and marching regiments.

Alongside the main event, there will be activities including historical displays, food stalls, and family-friendly entertainment.

Organisers are keen to ensure everything runs smoothly.

If you would like to help on the day as a volunteer, contact Liane Dooley on [email protected]